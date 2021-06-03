Last Updated:

Sonu Sood To Arrange Dead Body Freezer Boxes For Villages In Andhra Pradesh Amid COVID-19

After helping the people with medical and healthcare equipment, Sonu Sood to cater to the need of a Twitter user who requested mortuary freezer boxes.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Sonu Sood, Sonu Sood Foundation, mortuary freezer boxes, Andhra Pradesh

IMAGE: PTI/JAYARAJGEDELA/Twitter


Actor Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work is garnering him much respect and immense popularity in the hearts of the people. Starting from helping them to return to their hometown, to save the lives of many with his philanthropic, he has been referred to as the ‘messiah’ by the people. After helping the people with medical and healthcare equipment, the actor recently catered to the need of a Twitter user who requested dead body freezer boxes in Andhra Pradesh.

Sonu Sood to arrange for mortuary boxes

The user attached a picture of the dead body freezer along with the post and shared that through this ‘people will be able to see their loved ones for the last time.’ “@SonuSood sir, We need dead body freezer boxes in the villages of Sanikireddy Palli, Aushapur, Bonkur, Orvakal, Maddikera, Togalagullu, and others in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People will be able to see their loved ones for the last time if u can provide these,” the user wrote. Sonu Sood was delighted and happy with the suggestion and assured the user that it will reach the state and get installed somewhere this week.

Reacting to his request, the Happy New Year actor wrote, “Every village will have their own mortuary freezer box within a week's time. White heavy checkmark. Thanks for bringing it to my notice.” The actor received hundreds of requests for the same and he decided to donate dead body freezer boxes for the villages of Sanikireddy Palli, Aushapur, Bonkur, Orvakal, Maddikera, and others. Several village Sarpanchs approached Sonu Sood for help as there is a huge crisis for the freezer boxes. Sonu Sood promised to deliver the freezer boxes for the above villages. Sonu is also meeting several people in his Mumbai residence on a regular basis and his team is responding swiftly on an immediate basis as per the instructions of the top actor.

READ | As Sonu Sood completes 19 years in films, know all about his debut movie 'Shaheed-E-Azam'

Meanwhile, apart from sending the dead body freezer to the state, the actor is also all set to install the first set of oxygen plants funded by him at two hospitals in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The hospitals where the plants will be set up are Kurnool Government Hospital and District Hospital. In his previous Twitter post, he added that more plants will be set up in the rural regions of other states.

READ | Sonu Sood reacts to shop after his name selling 'mutton', fans call it 'misunderstanding'

 

 

IMAGE: PTI/JAYARAJGEDELA/Twitter

READ | Sonu Sood reacts to Telangana minister calling him 'superhero,' calls it 'second home'
READ | Sonu Sood on losing 25-year-old to COVID: 'Never had guts to speak to his parents'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT