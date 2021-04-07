Sonu Sood Urges Netizens To Stop Scamming People In His Name; Says 'Come To Me For A Job'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood was praised highly for his contribution to society during the pandemic last year. From providing transportation to poor migrants to launching 'Illaaj India' for people in need of healthcare services, Sonu Sood's charities rightfully earned him the title of the real hero of India. But some people, taking undue advantage of Sonu Sood's name, have scammed people and the actor decided to take action and speak out about the situation.

Sonu Sood urges people to stop scamming

In an interview with Spotboye, Sonu Sood broke his silence over an incident in Muzaffarpur where a man named Ashish Kumar Singh duped a victim for 60k rupees using the actor's name. Expressing his contempt over the unfortunate act, Sonu questioned the conscience of such people who take undue advantage of people in desperate need. It is unfortunate to see poor people get scammed and get thousands of rupees stolen from evil people, said the actor.

Furthermore, the R... Rajkumar actor urged such people to stop using his name to commit such frauds. As a gesture of forgiveness, Sonu Sood forwarded a helping hand to people and asked them to reach out to him in case they need money and promised them to provide a job. He implored people to not commit such evil deeds as it will never lead to happiness.

Sonu Sood takes action on the scammer

The actor revealed in the same interview that Ashish has been caught by the authorities and will be punished for his crime. He warned the netizens who would try to commit such frauds under his name saying that they will get caught eventually. Lastly, Sonu expressed his opinions in the interview saying that Ashish's family should help him to overcome the urge to do wrong deeds. He also requested the citizens to reflect on themselves and determine what they are doing wrong in guiding the upcoming generation of the country.

Sonu Sood's Twitter post

The actor took to his social media to thank the Cyber Crime police and the Telangana authorities who found success in catching the culprit. In another post, Sonu shared the picture of the culprit and urged people to stop cheating on poor people. Warning them of the punishment, Sonu hoped to create awareness of such wrongdoings under his name.

Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy.

Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor peopleðŸ™ https://t.co/JrOIJAJA9R pic.twitter.com/nAkA7fbZRq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 6, 2021

