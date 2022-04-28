Sonu Sood Weighs In On Ajay Devgn's Controversial Language Back-forth With Kichcha Sudeepa

After Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi push attracted a controversy, Ajay Devgn tweeting his displeasure on Kichcha Sudeep's 'Hindi is not the national language' amid the success of KGF: Chapter 2 became a massive talking point. Politicians across parties in Karnataka slammed the actor-filmmaker for his comment, and some of the celebrities of the film industry too reacted to the controversy.

Without taking names of his industry colleagues, Sonu Sood joined the politicians and several netizens in asserting that Hindi is not the national language of the country. The actor stated that the Nation was united by the language of entertainment.

Sonu Sood says 'Hindi not national language' amid flak for Ajay Devgn's statement

Sonu Sood, in an interview with The Indian Express, said that Hindi could not be called as the national language. The Happy New Year star said that the nation had 'one language', which was the language of entertainment. He added that it did not matter which industry an actor belonged to, as the love and acceptance for the star was only on the basis of the enertainment that the artiste was providing the audiences.

The 48-year-old stressed on the importance of a 'good cinema' being accepted, by stating that the days where audiences used to be asked to 'leave their minds behind' were not prevalent anymore in the industry. Sonu stated that audiences would no longer leave their mind behind to spend thousands of rupees on an average film. He also added in the interview that the success of films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR would bring out a change in the manner in which Hindi films were being made.

Ajay Devgn gets flak for 'Hindi is the national language' tweet against Sudeep

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

"If you feel Hindi is not our national language, then why do you dub films in your mother tongue into Hindi," was the question posed by Ajay to Sudeepa on Twitter. He incorrectly mentioned that Hindi was and will remain the national language. The Dabangg 3 star replied that his statement could have been taken out of context, and Ajay then replied that the misunderstanding was cleared.

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

However, Karnataka politicians like HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar slammed his statement. Pro-Kannada activists held his photos and raised slogans against Ajay, after which they were detained.