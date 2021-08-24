Sonu Sood's Oxygen Plant Reaches Ullal, People Welcome His 'generous Contribution'

Actor Sonu Sood who had pledged to support people with the scarcity of oxygen amid the ongoing pandemic, recently performed his duty after multi-axel trucks carrying oxygen plant reached Ullal, Mangalore. Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared a video of the truck carrying the oxygen plant reached the city and was welcomed with great jubilation by the residents. The video also showed the doctors thanking the actor for his noble gesture and stepping forward to help the needy.

“Actor/Philanthropist @SonuSood helps with oxygen plant for Ullal Mangalore. His generous contribution is going to help 1000's of patients in need of oxygen on regular basis. You are truly the real brother of the nation! #SoodFoundation Special thanks to DC Dr. Rajendra KV,” Ramesh Bala tweeted. The actor who considers it his responsibility to come to aid his people responded to the video and wrote, “My Duty.” Along with the Indian tricolor flag. Responding to MLA U T Khader's appeal, Sonu Sood had promised to set up an oxygen plant at the Community Health centre in Ullal. On August 8, Sonu Sood had tweeted that the trucks with his oxygen plant had left for Mangaluru.

— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 23, 2021

According to various media reports, the district administration said Sonu Sood foundation was setting up the oxygen plant in Ullal CHC premises at a total cost of Rs 64 lakh. The district administration was pitching in 20 per cent of its share which was around Rs 12.88 lakh. Work on setting up the plant will begin from Friday, August 27. Earlier, in August the actor gave a glimpse of the oxygen plant that will be set up in Ullal. The actor had also informed that the oxygen plant will be installed at the Community Health Centre, Ullal in Karnataka. While captioning the post, he wrote then, “Our next Oxygen Plant leaves for Mangalore, will be installed this week at Community Health Centre, Ullal. Karnataka. Let's save lives together. Jai Hind.”.

The actor has installed the first oxygen plant in Nellore and it received a warm welcome from the people. The 47-year-old actor had said that he will soon set up oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many other states.

