Sonu Sood's Revelation About Biggest Lesson To Abhilasha Patil's Demise: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 6, 2021. From Sonu Sood's Twitter post amid the COVID-19 crisis to Chhichhore actor Abhilasha Patil's death, here are all the newsmakers.

Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been a blessing in disguise for a large number of people amidst the ongoing pandemic by helping them procure oxygen or medicines or by getting them home safely. The last few days have seen the country facing a massive shortage of medical oxygen and a lot of people reached out to Sonu Sood for help. The actor recently shared that he has learned the biggest lesson of his life that the cost of one life is equivalent to one oxygen cylinder.

जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा सबक :



1 जान की कीमत = 1 ऑक्सिजन सिलेंडर । — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 5, 2021

Abhilasha Patil's death

Actor Abhilasha Patil, who has been a part of films like Chhichhore, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, recently passed away on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications. Abhilasha was in her early 40s at the time of her demise, and she is survived by her husband and son. Abhilasha was also known for her work in Marathi movies like Te Aath Diwas, Pipsi, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Prawaas, and Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage.

FIR filed against Sugandha Mishra

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra's wedding to Dr. Sanket Bhosale was held recently in Jalandhar. It has now been reported that an FIR has been filed against them for breaking COVID-19 rules and protocols. It is being said that their wedding had more guests than allowed, but no arrests have been made yet.

Actor Sriprada passes away

South and Bhojpuri film actor Sriprada breathed her last recently and died because of COVID-19 complications. The news was announced by the film and TV artists' body CINTAA, which paid a tribute to their member since March 1989. The association extended their 'deepest condolences', along with a photo from one of her earlier films.

RRR team spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations

The upcoming pan Indian movie RRR’s team recently shared a video on Twitter and gave a message on the need to stay safe and take precautions during the current pandemic. They also advised everyone to get vaccinated and not to trust misconceptions. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn urged everyone to be united in this fight against COVID-19. The RRR cast and SS Rajamouli advised everyone to wear masks and use sanitizers to fight against the virus.

Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available!

Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19.



pic.twitter.com/9SmmBmOJPh — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 6, 2021

Image: Sonu Sood's Instagram/ Cricbollybuzz Twitter

