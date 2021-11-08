'Sooryavanshi' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Records Its Biggest Score

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is witnessing an unwavering record-breaking run at the box office, with cinemas witnessing packed shows even on the third day. The cop-drama is leveraging the full benefits of the extended Diwali weekend by making the audiences return to theatres after a long hiatus due to COVID-19. As per early estimates, the film clocked its biggest feat on Sunday by garnering a whopping ₹29 crore.

The cop drama is very close to marking the ₹100 crore milestone if it maintains its impressive collections on Monday as well. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is trending better than other Akshay Kumar movies like Housefull 4, Kesari, Good Newwz. Box Office India had shared the initial trends, stating that the film is likely to collect ₹77 crore nett by the weekend.

Sooryavanshi Day 3 box office collections out

With the film rushing past the 50 crore mark in just the first two days, the third day's magnanimous collections gave it the best opening for a film in the COVID-19 era. Taran Adarsh also compared the film with Akshay Kumar's other hits, noting that despite many states still functioning at 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, it is faring much better than the pre-Covid earnings.

The film is minting impressive collections internationally too. Adarsh revealed that Rohit Shetty's drama has earned Rs 16.68 crore in two days. Its major international contributors include UAE, USA, Canada, Australia, UK.

'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: 2-DAY TOTAL $ 2.23 MILLION...

⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 million [₹ 8.10 cr]

⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 million [₹ 8.58 cr]

⭐ Total: $ 2.23 million [₹ 16.68 cr]

Major contributors' data in next tweet... #Sooryavanshi #Overseas pic.twitter.com/6X7hjplno7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2021

The film has piqued the audience's curiosity with its foot-tapping tracks like Tip Tip Barsa Paani 2.0, Aliaa Re Aliaa as well as Kumar's high octane stunts coupled with the extended cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as the cop characters from Simmba and Singham respectively. Sooryavanshi Box Office collections are a testament to the masses loving Rohit Shetty's cop films, turning them into a 'cop universe'.

For the unversed, the film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina Kaif plays the role of Akshay's wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi.

(Image: Instagram/@rohitshetty)