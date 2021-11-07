'Sooryavanshi' Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty Film Hits Fresh Milestone

It is indeed fireworks at the box office on Diwali as Sooryavanshi has reignited hopes for exhibitors amid the one-and-a-half year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Akshay Kumar-starrer took an impressive start at the box office on Friday, grossing over ₹26 crores. The Rohit Shetty directorial has kept up the momentum even on day 2.

As per the early estimates, the movie earned close to ₹25 crores again on Saturday. The multi-cop venture has thus crossed the half-century mark in just two days. Here's how the action drama has been doing at the box office:

Sooryavanshi Day 2 box office collections out

Sooryavanshi, as per the early estimates by Box Office India, earned ₹24.50 crores on Saturday. The film has held up well on the second day as a minor drop is often witnessed on the next day. And another factor here was that though Diwali was a nationwide holiday on Friday, many did not have a holiday on Saturday.

Sooryavanshi earned ₹26.29 crores at the box office on Friday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He wrote that the movie 'roared' at the box office, despite theatres in Maharashtra, the biggest market, having a 50 per cent occupancy due to COVID-19 restrictions.

#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri ₹ 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JhZbIxxqAp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2021

He also shared that the top contributors for the movie's collections were Delhi and UP which earned ₹5.58 crore, while Gujarat and Saurashtra earned ₹5.16 crore and Maharashtra and Goa earned ₹4.57 crore.

It also took a 'super start' at the international box office. Regions like UAE, USA, Canada, Australia, UK contributed to the ₹8.10 crore on day 1.

Sooryavanshi also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, who reunite in the roles of their cop characters, Simmba and Singham respectively. It is now being known as a 'cop universe', the first such in the Indian film industry.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in the role of Akshay's wife. Another highlight has been the recreation of the hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani, starring the duo.

Sooryavanshi also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Kumud Mishra, among others.