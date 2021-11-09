'Sooryavanshi' Day 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer Inching Towards ₹100 Crore

Sooryavanshi is inching towards the ₹100 crore club after four days at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer enjoyed an excellent weekend at the ticket windows and now has held up well on its first weekday. As a result, a figure close to ₹15 crore came in on Monday.

A film's collections drop on the first weekday after the weekend, and is considered the true test of a film's box office performance. In Sooryavanshi's case, the drop was not significant as the film has largely held up well. Here's how the action film has performed till now:

Sooryavanshi day 4 box office collections

Sooryavanshi, as a per a report on Box Office India, has earned ₹14 crore on Monday taking into consideration the early estimates. The figures take the total past ₹90 crore in just four days. As per the trade estimate, the film is likely to finish its week at around ₹120 crore.

The three-day weekend total of the movie was ₹77.08 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned over ₹26 crore on Friday and Sunday and on Saturday, it was close to ₹24 crore.

#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹ 77.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ITG2ZWEEYc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

This was the one of the highest weekend total for Akshay Kumar in his career. It was on par of the collections of Mission Mangal, 2.0 and Kesari, which had all enjoyed a four-day weekend, while Sooryavanshi had only three days.

It is also the highest box office performance since COVID-19 pandemic brought the theatrical business to a standstill. The Rohit Shetty directorial opened to largely positive reviews, with the action sequences and the combining of three cops, Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar and Singham aka Ajay Devgn and Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, playing an important factor.

The movie has become a part of the cop universe helmed by Rohit Shetty. After Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, this is the fourth film of the franchise.

Sooryavanshi has been written by Yunus Sajawal. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and her song Tip Tip has become a huge talking point too.

Among the other members of the cast, are Jackie Shroff, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Kumud Mishra, among others.