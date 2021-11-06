Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Sizzles In Recreated Version Of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'; Watch

Shortly after Sooryavanshi's release, makers of the cop drama have unveiled its latest track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, which comes as the recreated version of the iconic song starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Katrina Kaif can be seen grooving to the track in a saree. The leading duo is also seen romancing in the rain, putting their sizzling chemistry on display.

The song's picturisation has an uncanny resemblance to the original song, which appeared in the movie Mohra. The remixed version has been crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with music by Viju Shah, while the lyrics have been penned by Anand Bakshi, Tanishk Bagchi.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 6, the Fitoor actor uploaded a brief glimpse from the track, wherein she looks gorgeous in a shimmery silver sequin saree. For the caption, she wrote, "Nothing like dancing in the rain. Tip Tip Barsa Paani[sic],"

Meanwhile, the Rohit Shetty directorial, which was released on November 5 in theatres, has brought in over ₹25 crores on opening day. As per some reports, it has also amassed ₹41 crores worldwide, marking one of the highest openings for an Akshay Kumar film. It also marks Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe, after delivering commercial hits like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The extended cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as the cop characters have also tingled fans' curiosity, who are flocking in large numbers to witness the high octane stunts on the big screen. Bringing people back to cinema halls after a hiatus of one-and-a-half-year, the movie has had one of the best openings for a film in the COVID-19 era.

The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina is seen helming the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. The movie's other tracks like Na Jaa, Mere Yaara as well as Aila Re Aila have also become raging hits among the audiences.

