'Sooryavanshi' Release Date Update: Akshay Kumar Hints At Release Of The Film

Rohit Shetty is gearing up to bring his upcoming action-drama movie Sooryavanshi to the theatres. However, amid concerns of a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the likelihood of a theatrical release seems bleak. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the new update on the movie's release has fans excited for the upcoming actioner.

Sooryavanshi release date

In March 2020, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram to announce the trailer drop of Sooryavanshi. The trailer was appreciated by netizens who hoped to watch it on the big screen soon. Since then, there has been no official update on the movie’s release date.

On multiple occasions, Akshay has been questioned about his upcoming movie with Shetty. Addressing the same, the 53-year-old actor spoke to Bollywood Life to give an update on the same. After being asked when the movie will be released, the actor promptly replied that he has no idea about the release date. Although, he hinted at a possible date stating that the movie would be greenlit to a big-screen release after theatres in Maharashtra open up.

Maharashtra is currently under strict lockdown with only a few districts permitted to function fully. Of 36 districts in the state, 25 are enjoying lockdown relaxations including longer operational hours for malls, restaurants, salons and gyms. The relaxation is effective in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Nagpur, among a few other districts.

Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi

In the launch event for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty opened up about his plans for the release of his upcoming actioner. The director believed that the release of the movie will depend on the opening of the theatres in the cities. He also warned about the growing cases in the country and how the pandemic has not ended, yet. Shetty stressed the importance of vaccines and how it leads to winning the battle against COVID-19.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the movie will also feature Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The movie was set to be released on April 30 this year but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

