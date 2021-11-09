'Sooryavanshi': Rohit Shetty Makes Ashish Chanchlani Emotional, Visits YouTuber's Theatre

It is common for film stars and filmmakers to visit theatres when their movies release. While some like to gauge the audience reactions, some create buzz surrounding their movies by meeting audiences, and stars have even sold tickets as a promotional activity. The stars are known to visit specific theatres for these visits, which have been known for their 'mass' response over the years.

These theatres are usually situated in the heart of Mumbai, like the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra. In a break from tradition, a theatre on the outskirts of Mumbai was graced by a filmmaker. The occasion was the release of Sooryavanshi and the theatre Rohit Shetty visited was owned by a celebrity too, Ashish Chanchlani.

Rohit Shetty visits Ashish Chanchlani's theatre near Mumbai for Sooryavanshi

Many might be familiar with Ashish Chanchlani, who is one of the most popular YouTubers of India, with 26.8 million subscribers for his fun-filled videos. However, a lesser-known fact about him is that his family owns a theatre in Ulhasnagar in Thane, near Mumbai.

Instead of visiting a suburban Mumbai theatre first, Rohit visited Ashish's theatre. The filmmaker, known for his stylish action movies often involving cars and police, was surrounded by cops and many vehicles as he drove in an SUV. There were people all around, at the windows of buildings and the director too waved at a crowd gathered at a raised platform. He then hugged Ashish, who seemed excited to welcome Rohit, as they entered the theatre.

Not just did the duo address the crowd from a raised platform outside the theatre, they also interacted with the audience at the screen and also the media. Ashish's father Anil Chanchlani was a part of the events.

Ashish wrote on Instagram that it was an emotional day for his family with Rohit's visit and thanked him for the 'memorable event' He added that life had been a 'miracle' for him, from making videos in a small room to bringing Rohit Shetty to Ulhasnagar. He thanked the Golmaal maker for keeping his promise and visiting his cinema before any other. Rohit also posed with Ashish's mother Deepa and sister Muskan.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has taken a grand opening at the box office, inching close to ₹100 crore in just 4 days.