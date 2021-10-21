'Sooryavanshi' Song 'Aila Re Aillaa' Out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay, Ranveer Show Wacky Moves 

Could Sooryavanshi be that turning point for theatres which has been facing a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic? If the union of three cop heroes, Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba, starring three superstars, Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, created by one of the most successful directors, Rohit Shetty and a top leading lady, Katrina Kaif was not enough, there is a grand occasion too. The action movie is coming to a screen near you on the occasion of Diwali.

Close to one-and-a-half years after the trailer when the film was initially set to release, the makers have dropped the second glimpse of the movie. They raised the buzz by unveiling the first song of the venture. The cop trio is having some quirky fun in the track Aila Re Aillaa.

Sooryavanshi first song Aila Re Aillaa out

Aila Re Aillaa starts with Akshay's Sooryavanshi showing some wacky dance moves, surrounded by other members of the police force, dancing with guns, torches and shields.

Along with the fun together, the makers have also shown some glimpses of what could be seen in the movie, be it Sooryavanshi chasing the baddies, firing the guns, jumping from rooftops, delivering flying kicks, or cars flying around in trademark Rohit Shetty style.

Ranveer's Simmba then joins him and has a dashing entry, with the car emerging in style by breaking the door, as he raises his hands from the bonnet. And then, there are even more uninhibited moves and grooves.

It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now : https://t.co/tNNQc0ywEC#Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/ExCkWoGay1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2021

Ajay's Singham then enters from a tank-like vehicle and he too joins the party. There seemed simpler steps for the actor who does not enjoy dancing the most, but the moves were still quirky before the trio switched to an easier 'Singham' step for him.

The track is recreated from Akshay's own song Aila Re Aillaa from the movie Khatta Meetha. The track, composed by Pritam, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who had previously given a chartbuster with the recreation of Aankh Marey for Simmba.

This track has been sung once again by Daler Mehndi while additional lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Sooryavanshi, which is the third cop character of Rohit Shetty to get a standalone film in the cop universe, releases on November 5, including in Maharashtra, a crucial market, which is opening theatres this Friday, after the COVID-19 imposed break.