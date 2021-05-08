Sophie Choudry's Emotions Spill Over As Kangana Ranaut Calls Her COVID A 'small-time Flu'

Actress Kangana Ranaut informed fans about contracting the COVID-19 virus and assured all that she will ‘demolish’ the coronavirus which, for her, is “nothing but small-time flu.” On reading the post shared by the actress, singer Sophie Choudry showed her displeasure over the word ‘small-time flu’ and explained the sufferings of the people due to the virus. Sophie cited that ‘not everyone is lucky enough to get mild symptoms’ like Kangana.

Sophie Choudry on Kangana Ranaut's COVID diagnosis

The Tanu Weds Manu actress in her post had shared her symptoms that included ‘feeling tired, weak with a slight burning sensation in eyes for past few days.' The actress added that she has quarantined herself and will soon be able to fight it and emerge as a winner. Sophie shared a piece of her post on Twitter and shared her anger over her words and wrote, “Small-time flu that has got too much press...” Try telling that to millions across the world who have lost family members, people who are critical & fighting for their lives. Not everyone is lucky enough to get mild symptoms. But what else could one expect from this woman?”

Soon after her post, one of the Twitter users asked Sophie about her anger and mentioned that she is one of the stars who has always managed to maintain her cool on things. "You sound angry. Never seen you vent it out and give it back.' Responding to the user, the singer remarked that she has lost many close ones due to the virus. Every day, she gets petrified when she hears about cases surge, atrocities faced by the people, dire repercussions of the virus. Sophie then angrily questioned how can anyone simply call ‘this flu’ after all the damage it has done to the world. “I Am. I’ve seen friends lose parents to Covid. Friends whose babies have had Covid and have been petrified, others who are in hospital, some in my age group who have 50-70% lung damage. How can anyone call this the flu???!! Until they lose one of their own many won’t realize,” she tweeted.

I am. I’ve seen friends lose parents to Covid. Friends who’s babies have had Covid and have been petrified, others who are in hospital, some in my age group who have 50-70% lung damage. How can anyone call this the flu???!! Until they lose one of their own many won’t realise🙏🏼💔 https://t.co/fLZMccphh7 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 8, 2021

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on May 4, post her reaction to the West Bengal Assembly poll results and a lot of other tweets. According to a statement issued by the social media platform, the account repeatedly violated the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour.’ The micro-blogging site stated that they stand clear about strict action being taken against ‘behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm’, which has been called out furiously online as Twitter is clearly inconsistent in its actions.

(Image credit: Sophie Choudry/ Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

