'Spectacular': Kangana Ranaut Impressed By Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam' Act; Pens Note

Kangana Ranaut joined the league of celebrities heaping praise on Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role, has reportedly minted over ₹78 crore at the box office.

Congratulating the film's team on their grand success, Kangana gave a special shoutout to Mrunal Thakur for her 'spectacular' performance. The Dhaakad actor added that she can't wait to watch Sita Ramam in Hindi.

Kangana Ranaut pens congratulatory note for Sita Ramam team

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, September 1, Kangana shared the film's trailer and wrote, “Congratulations Mrunal Thakur for a spectacular performance and the whole team of Seeta Ramam for its grand success. (sic)" She added," eagerly waiting to watch it in Hindi."

Not just Kangana, but other celebrities like Anushka Shetty have also penned heartfelt messages, lauding the film for taking audiences on a beautiful ride. The Baahubali star earlier took to social media and shared her review of Sita Ramam. "A beautiful film which so gently embraces u and takes u on a journey of Sita ram……Congratulations Sita, Ram, Afreen….EVERY single person out there, every single craft... heartwarming... Cheers to many more heartwarming stories (sic)," she mentioned.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about the film and his intense chemistry with Mrunal Thakur. "Sita Ramam is a classic love story. I have heard scripts across the industries but this is one of a kind. I think from the time of hearing the script and transporting it to the magical times, we have created some very memorable moments. Every day on the sets, it was like a moment of being happy as an actor," he mentioned.

Set in 1964, the movie follows an orphan army officer, Lieutenant Ram, serving at the Kashmir border. He gets anonymous letters from his ladylove Sita Mahalakshmi and embarks on a mission to find her and propose his love. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, it hit theatres on August 5.