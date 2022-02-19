'Spy Bahu': Kareena Kapoor Turns Narrator For Fiction Drama; Begins Shoot For Promo

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is roped in as the narrator for the promo of the upcoming fictional show Spy Bahu. The show is a mystery drama and in its promo video, Kareena will be seen introducing the lead characters - Sejal, played by Divya Drishti fame Sana Sayyad and Yohan, whose role will be essayed by Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Sehban Azim.

Kareena Kapoor shares her thoughts on the show

As per the reports of ANI, sharing her thoughts on the show, the Jab We Met actor said,

“I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn’t? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious. The new show Spy Bahu is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show.”

For the unversed, the thrilling tale of Spy Bahu is all set to go on air on the Colors channel very soon. Though there is no official confirmation on the release date of the show and the promo is not yet out either.

More about Spy Bahu

The upcoming fictional daily soap Spy Bahu chronicles the love story of a spy named Sejal and a young boy, Yohan, who is a suspected terrorist. Circumstances and a series of events make them fall in love with each other, but fate has something else in store for them.

Both Sejal and Yohan are harbouring secrets and about to take a risk that will make or break their relationship. The show is produced by Ashvini Yardi - Viniyard Films. Apart from lead actors, other actors who will be a part of the show includes Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar among others.

Kareena Kapoor on the professional front

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for her comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan and comes as an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

