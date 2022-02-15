As the legendary actor Randhir Kapoor turned 75, his daughters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor paid him sweet tributes on social media by digging out nostalgic memories of them from childhood. While Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white picture of her parents, Karisma clubbed several pictures of them in a sweet video clip and wished their father on his birthday.

There were many celebrity artists and fans who took to Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's respective social media posts and praised them for their emotional tribute to their father on his birthday while the others showered the post with tons of love and birthday wishes.

Kareena calls her father 'the best man in the world'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen monochrome picture of her father, Randhir Kapoor on the occasion of the latter's 75th birthday. She also penned a sweet birthday note for him stating that he was the best man in the world. Adding to it, she also referred to him as Best Nana to Samu,Kiu,Tim Tim and Jeh.

The caption read, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..♥️#My father#My Sweet Father♥️Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and others took to Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post and dropped in heartfelt birthday wishes for Randhir Kapoor. Even the fans flooded the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis and added cake and balloons emojis while wishing the actor a happy birthday. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kareena Kapoor's heartfelt birthday wish for Randhir Kapoor on Instagram.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video clip that depicted some of her and her father's beautiful memories from her childhood. The video also gave glimpses of Randhir Kapoor spending quality time with his daughters and grandkids. Karisma wished her father on his birthday by wishing him to always stay young at heart. She also stated how much they all loved him. the caption read, "Always stay young at heart my papa ❤️ Happy 75th birthday ! We love you sooo much , ur the best" (sic) Take a look-

