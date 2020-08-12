Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: From 'Mr India' To 'Mom', Her Top Iconic Films

On August 13 marks late Bollywood actresss Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. The legendary actor did many versatile and sensational roles that gained her much popularity. She did movies in Tamil, Telegu, Hindi and English languages. Some of her very successful movies are Karma (1986), Nazrana (1987), Mr India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni (1989), to name a few. So to commemorate the late actor Sridevi on her birth anniversary, here are a few of her best roles in movies, take a look:

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly will be seen dancing to late Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawai' song in 'Anupamaa'

Sadma

Sadma is a 1983 film directed by Balu Mahendra. The movie stars Sridevi in the pivotal role of Nehalata Malhotra and also stars Kamal Haasan. Sridevi essays the role of a person who suffers from amnesia due to an accident and Kamal Haasan's character takes her in and helps her get better. Sridevi is very convincing in the film and her acting was commended a lot by fans. She also won Best Female Actor award for the film.

Also Read | Unseen pic of the day: Hrithik Roshan's childhood photo with Sridevi from a party

Justice Chaudhury

Justice Chaudhury is a 1983 movie. The movie stars Sridevi as Rekha, who is a young girl. She is very much in love with N. T. Rama Rao's character in the film. The movie gained much popularity upon its release. Sridevi also had a famous song in this film.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor- Madhuri in Tezaab or Anil Kapoor-Sridevi in RKRCR: Who had better chemistry?

Naya Kadam

Naya Kadam is a 1984 Indian drama film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. It stars Sridevi as Laxmi. Laxmi is a rich girl in the film who helps Ramu, a poor boy, to study. The movie was very successful and Sridevi's performance was appreciated.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Lamhe or Laadla: Which movie was loved more by the masses?

Masterji

Masterji is a movie directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and written by K. Bhagyaraj. The movie stars Rajesh Khanna and Sridevi in the lead roles. Sridevi plays the iconic role of Radha in the film.

Karma

Karma is a 1986 film directed by Subhash Ghai and is a multi-starrer film. It has Sridevi play the role of Radha. Radha is a very bubbly and fun-loving girl in the movie. She also has a very iconic song in this movie. The movie was a huge hit.

Mr India

Made in 1987, Mr India is an iconic film that stars Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Sridevi plays the role of Seema, a reporter who hates kids and is on a lookout for her next breakthrough crime story. The movie was a massive hit and the actor also gained popularity for her famous Hawa Hawai song.

Chandni

Chandni released in 1989. The movie is directed by Yash Chopra and stars Sridevi in the role of Chandni. The movie showcases Chandni's difficult life and her love interest. The movie is also a cult classic.

Lamhe

Lamhe is a 1991 classic movie. The movie features Sridevi as Pallavi and Pooja Bhatnagar, in a double role (as both mother and daughter), opposite Anil Kapoor. Another versatile role which is still loved by many.

Chaalbaaz

Chaalbaaz a 1981 film, which later became a cult classic, starring Sridevi as Anju/ Manju (dual role). The actor was loved for her drastically different portrayals of Anju and Manju opposite Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth.

English Vinglish

The 2012 movie English Vinglish was a huge hit. The movie showcases the actor in the role of Shashi Godbole who cannot speak fluent English and how she changes that. In the end, she does learn English and dazzles everyone.

Mom

Sridevi's last movie Mom was made in 2017. The movie stars Sridevi as a mother who is seeking revenge for her daughter. This movie also managed to impress her fans.

Promo Pic Credit: Sridevi and Nicky Bhatia's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.