Sridevi's Saree From English Vinglish To Be Auctioned To Celebrate Film’s 10th Anniversary

Late actor-producer Sridevi's film English Vinglish is all set to mark its 10th anniversary on October 5, 2022. Filmmaker Gauri Shinde, who also won the Best Debut Director award for the film, has shared a major update ahead of the special day. In order to mark the film's 10 years, the makers will host a special event on October 10 and will auction the actor's sarees she wore in the film. It is pertinent to note that the earnings will go to an NGO for girls' education.

The film, which was released on October 5, 2012, earned widespread critical acclaim from all across the globe and also emerged as a box office success, thereby grossing ₹102 crores against a budget of ₹10 crores. In the film, Sridevi plays the character of Shashi who is usually mocked by her family for not knowing English. She rediscovers herself and asserts her importance as a wife and mother once more, thanks to her attempt to learn the language. Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar both made brief appearances in the Hindi and Tamil dubs of the movie.

Sridevi's saree to be auctioned

In a chat with Indian Express, Gauri Shinde said, "We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10. We will do a screening, get people in, and have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan. We are also going to auction her sarees, which I had very safely kept till now.”

"We are auctioning the sarees Sridevi wore as Shashi in the film. I would like to use it for girls’ education NGO. I always wanted to do this, but it never happened. I thought now, this would be the most befitting,” she continued.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. She was pronounced dead at 19:00 in her hotel room where her husband Boney Kapoor had found her. Dubai-based newspaper, Gulf News, reported that the iconic actress was under the influence of alcohol when she lost balance and fell into the bathtub of her room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and drowned.

Image: Still from English Vinglish