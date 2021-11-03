SS Rajamouli Extends Wishes To 'Sooryavanshi' Team, Akshay Kumar Says 'fingers Crossed'

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and sent out his wishes to the entire team. The Baahubali fame director praised the entire team for holding on to the film for more than a year and a half and releasing it at a time when theatres are trying to revive again after the Coronavirus pandemic.

SS Rajamouli is also looking forward to his highly anticipated film RRR that will star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film will now hit the screens on November 5, 2021. Rajamouli shared Rohit Shetty’s directorial poster on Twitter and explained his curiosity about watching the film in theatres. “Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole-hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times,” he tweeted.

Wishing #Sooryavanshi a grand success… Whole hearted appreciation to the team for holding the film for more than a year and a half to revive the theatre business in these tough times 👏🏻@akshaykumar #RohitShetty @ranveerofficial @ajaydevgn @karanjohar @dharmamovies @relianceent pic.twitter.com/vFERmrXPL0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 3, 2021

Akshay Kumar who will be seen playing Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the film, was overwhelmed by the love poured in by the director. He replied to the kind words of Rajamouli and wrote, “Thank you so much @ssrajamouli for the warm wishes, keeping our fingers tightly crossed hoping for the best.” The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina will be seen playing the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

Thank you so much @ssrajamouli for the warm wishes, keeping our fingers tightly crossed hoping for the best 🤞🏻🤞🏻 https://t.co/29umxl0n7X — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR recently released the power-packed teaser of the film. The teaser features intense action sequences, explosions, and more. Ram Charan is seen in the role of a police officer. In one glimpse, one could see blood pouring out of Jr's NTR head and he is also shown performing some high-octane stunts. Grand visuals of people in groups in a desert-like setting revolting against the British can be seen, as the film is set during the pre-independence era.

IMAGE: Instagram/SS Rajamouli/ItsRohitShetty/PTI