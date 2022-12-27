SSR's Sisters Shweta And Meetu Singh React To Mortuary Staff's 'murder' Claim

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, have recently reacted to the 'murder' claims in their brother's death case. A day ago, Roopkumar Shah, a staff from Cooper hospital, claimed that SSR's case 'appeared murder' to him. In a statement, Shah, who was one of the members of SSR's autopsy team, said that when he saw the actor's body, the marks on his neck looked unusual to him, which he reported to his seniors.

Shweta and Meetu have reacted to the news on their social media handles and have requested the CBI to look into the case.

In a tweet, Shweta wrote: "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet."

In another tweet, Shweta wrote that it was important to ensure Roopkumar Shah's safety. Her tweet read: "We have to make sure the safety of RoopKumar Shah is insured."

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Meetu Singh too reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote that whenever SSR's case nears dormancy, through Divine Intervention something big resurfaces.

Her tweet read: "Whenever SSR’s case nears dormancy, thru Divine Intervention something big resurfaces. Bhai is destined to get Justice through Divine Will. D family wants nothing but to know what had happened with Sushant the day I came from there."

"My clear instruction that was given to them was “I’ll come on Sunday. If Sushant Sir is not feeling well, give me call immediately”. I received no call from them. I still want to know why," wrote Meetu in another tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan in his room. Upon his death, it was reported that the actor was suffering from depression.

SSR's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody on the charges of abetment to suicide.

The case, that was first investigated by the Mumbai police, was eventually transferred to the CBI.

SSR's case was collectively investigated by the CBI, ED and NCB.

However, SSR's fans and family are still looking for closure in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a television actor. He rose to fame by playing the role of Maanav in the television series 'Pavitra Rishta.' SSR made his film debut with the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che.' The actor's 2016 film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' became a massive hit.

Sushant played the lead role in films like 'Chhichhore,' 'Kedarnath,' 'Shudh Desi Romance,' and 'Raabta.'

The actor's last film 'Dil Bechara' released posthumously on July 24, 2020. The film, which was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars,' also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.