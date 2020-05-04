'Stack 'em Up': Sara Ali Khan Cooks Pancakes & Serves In Two Flavours; See Picture

Sara Ali Khan's breakfast looked healthy and colorful! The 'Kedarnath' actor became the chef and cooked up some pancakes. Giving a glimpse of her dish, she divided her pancake into two flavours — Nutella and Maple Syrup. She wrote, "Kabhi Nutella Kabhi Maple."

Unseen Pic of The Day: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan look cute as button in 2005 pic

Sara Ali Khan along with Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon & Ayushmann launch new campaign

Short video platform TikTok on Monday launched a new campaign, urging users to be extremely careful with the content they create and share online to ensure that they do not spread misinformation amid COVID-19 pandemic. TikTok - which has about 200 million users in India - said the campaign has been directed by Anurag Basu and features popular personalities, including Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

"Fake news is harmful, makes us ill-informed, erodes trust and impacts communities. TikTok has launched its Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled #MatKarForward to help raise awareness among the digital community around creation and sharing of misinformation," the video platform said in a statement.

Sara Ali Khan mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise; 'Lost a great actor at young age'

The government had asked social media companies to place more checks in order to curb the spread of misleading content that could cause harm to society in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. It had also asked these platforms to remove rogue messages spreading misinformation and weakening the government's efforts to fight against the coronavirus.

TikTok's goal is to develop policies and community tools that make it a safer platform for users, the statement said.

Most recently, the platform had introduced a 'Misleading Information' category, along with a COVID-19 sub-category, within the in-app reporting feature to curb the misinformation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.