Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Cute As Button In 2005 Pic

Sara Ali Khan is considered to be among the most promising newcomers in Bollywood ever since she kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. For those unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the star kid of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is quite popular on social media as well. Take a look at this throwback picture of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan that has surfaced on the internet.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s picture from 2005

Recently, a picture of Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan attending an event with their father, Saif Ali Khan has surfaced on the internet. Both Sara and her brother, Ibrahim look cute as they sit beside their father. The picture dates way back to 2005 and the trio was attending an event in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan looks like she is staring at something with her mouth wide open. She is seen dressed in a gorgeous black salwar-kameez and matching jewellery. On the other hand, a much younger Ibrahim Ali Khan gives a confused expression while donning a red t-shirt. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper even then in his ripped jeans and black sunglasses.

Check out the throwback picture here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. Many fans loved the chemistry that the duo shared on the silver screen and the film worked out well at the box office too.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1985 film by the same name. Coolie No 1 was all set to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

