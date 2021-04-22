'Still seems like yesterday': Milind Soman wishes Ankita on anniversary, shares old pics

It's been three years since actor and fitness freak Milind Soman got married to Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony. On the special occasion, the Four More Shost Please actor took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures from their wedding and penned adorable wishes for wife Ankita. The actor wrote that it's her ‘sweetheart’ Ankita that can make him smile like no one.

Milind Soman's anniversary wishes for wife Ankita Konwar

One of the pictures showed the two posing for a selfie while lying on a bed. The other ones are from their weddings where the two can be seen exchanging vows before commencing the new phase in their life. While captioning the post, Milind poured his heart out and wrote, “3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday, this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweetheart that makes me smile.”

The two tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional Maharashtrian way which was followed by a barefoot wedding at Santiago de Compostela, Spain. For the Maharashtrian ceremony, Milind and Ankita had twinned in white and golden coloured ensembles. For the second ceremony, the two had picked colour-coordinated outfits. Ankita also poured in her love for her husband on the joyous occasion with a morning selfie on Twitter. Talking about marriage and how she feels privileged to be a wife of such an amazing person. “A marriage is much more than just a wedding It’s been such an eventful 3 years with you my love and I’m grateful for everything that I have learned from it. Thank you for being there always for EVERYTHING!,” she tweeted.

A marriage is much more than just a wedding ðŸ˜Š

It’s been such eventful 3 years with you my love and I’m grateful for everything that I have learnt from it.

Thank you for being there always for EVERYTHING! @milindrunning #weddinganniversary pic.twitter.com/XNPCGyildG — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, The actor was last seen in Paurashpur, the series of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It started streaming in December. He was also seen in the second season of the popular show Metro Park that also stared Purbi Joshi, Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

