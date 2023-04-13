Stree 2 Starring Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor To Release On THIS Date

Stree 2 announced: Jio Studios has recently announced the sequel to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree in a grand event in Mumbai. As the announcement was made, the complete star cast of Stree attended the event. The actors performed a play on the stage, leaving the audience in splits. The makers also revealed that Stree 2 will hit the screens on August 31, 2024.

A video from the event has been making rounds on the internet in which the entire star cast of Stree 2 including Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana can be seen performing the play. They reenacted some scenes from Stree and made the announcement of the sequel in a dramatic way.

At the event, Rajkummar Rao wore a green suit with a white shirt. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurrana donned a dark blue suit, Abhishek sported a pastel-shade outfit, and Pankaj Tripathi opted for a black shirt and paired it with a blue scarf. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand wore a red sequined lehenga-saree featuring a side slit. Reportedly, the film will go on floors by June 2023. Check out the videos below:

About Jio Studios event

Jio Studios has announced that they will be releasing over 100 films and web series including sequels of Stree and Bhediya. Reportedly, Jio Studios will be collaborating with popular filmmakers including Sooraj Barjatiya, Raj Kumar Hirani, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Some other names include Dinesh Vijan, Aditya Dhar, Amar Kaushik, Prakash Jha and Laxman Utekar. These directors will be working on projects across multiple genres.

The films and web series will be released in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati. The line-up of the movies includes Bloody Daddy featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid's untitled film, Bhul Chuk Maaf starring Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Section 84 starring Amitabh Bachchan also features in the studio's line-up of films.