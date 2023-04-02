Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of The Thali Served At NMACC Gala

Shraddha Kapoor was one among the long list of celebrities who graced the 2-day long gala, commemorating the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. While other celebrities attending the NMACC were prompt in taking to their Instagram handles to reveal their looks for the 2 grand evenings, Shraddha had a slightly different approach. She shared her time at the NMACC with one composite post. What was unique about this post was that the centre of attention was not Shraddha's look for the evening - but the thali.

Shraddha's favourite part about the NMACC gala

Shraddha took to her Instagram to share a cheeky post about her evening at the NMACC. The actress posted a series of pictures beginning with the elaborate Thali that was served. Calling it her "favourite part" of the evening, she moved on to eventually posting pictures of her black and red Paithani outfit which she wore with a twist in the same post. She even shared some images from performances that were organised as part of the cultural centre's opening, appreciating the landmark structure. She captioned her post, "My favourite part - This THALI aaand me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra @nmacc.india - You’ve to see it to believe it What a proud moment for India to have such a world class Cultural Centre!".



Shraddha's mouthwatering picture of the thali also gave slight insights in to the table decor for the event. Golden peacock-shaped card holders and maroon and white dinner table floral arrangements seemed to make up the aesthetic atmosphere of the high profile event. An ivory menu card with golden embossed floral designs was also spotted in the picture.

Shraddha the foodie

This is not the first time Shraddha has romanticised food in an Instagram post. The actress is a known lover of delicacies and often posts fun reels about the same. her most recent food post features her gorging on paani puri and ragda pattice.

Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She played the character of Nisha Malhotra. The film has reportedly grossed over a 100 crores in its month-long run at the box office.