Street Dancer 3D Posters Out; Here Are The Initial Reactions

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language dance film directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. The movie’s principal photography began in February 2019 and it was completed in July the same year. The film is set for its theatrical release on 24 January 2020. The trailer will be dropping soon on December 18, 2019. Recently, the movie’s posters were released on social media which featured Varun, Nora, Prabhudeva, and Shraddha in street-styled dance attire. Let’s take a look:

The king 👑 will reclaim his throne @PDdancing . 5 more sleeps till the trailer drops of #StreetDancer3D on 18th dec. pic.twitter.com/9bszfn5z5R — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 14, 2019

In these posters, which were recently released, you can see Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudeva, and Nora in street-styled attired in the film. Fans were waiting for the posters and they have now been released with a trailer release date too, which is 18 December. These posters served as the first look for the movie and the audience is stoked for the film. Let's take a look at some of the audience's reactions from the first look.

Street Dancer 3D initial reactions

We are the sound of the streets. The trailer drops 18 th December we are coming #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/mlLOJbhaZH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 10, 2019

Can't wait for #StreetDancer3D to release now. He's coming once again to set your screens on fire @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/88zhatZCl7 — Varrulovers ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᴰᵃⁿᶜᵉʳˢ ³ᵈ (@Varrulovers) December 12, 2019

Oh My God #ShraddhaKapoor is such a sizzler in this sexy attire and first look from her next film #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/VMaCZeBK1R — Desi Baes (@Desi_Baes) December 13, 2019

As of now, the initial reception of the first look is promising. Fans are stoked to see Varun and Prabhudeva together on-screen. The trailer drops on December 18 and the movie will release on January 24, 2020.

