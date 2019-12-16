The Debate
Street Dancer 3D Posters Out; Here Are The Initial Reactions

Bollywood News

'Street Dancer 3D' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language dance film directed by Remo D'Souza. Recently, the movie’s posters were released on social media.

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language dance film directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. The movie’s principal photography began in February 2019 and it was completed in July the same year. The film is set for its theatrical release on 24 January 2020. The trailer will be dropping soon on December 18, 2019. Recently, the movie’s posters were released on social media which featured Varun, Nora, Prabhudeva, and Shraddha in street-styled dance attire. Let’s take a look: 

In these posters, which were recently released, you can see Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudeva, and Nora in street-styled attired in the film. Fans were waiting for the posters and they have now been released with a trailer release date too, which is 18 December. These posters served as the first look for the movie and the audience is stoked for the film. Let's take a look at some of the audience's reactions from the first look.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D New Poster Revealed By Shraddha Kapoor Features Prabhudeva

Street Dancer 3D initial reactions

 

As of now, the initial reception of the first look is promising. Fans are stoked to see Varun and Prabhudeva together on-screen. The trailer drops on December 18 and the movie will release on January 24, 2020.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D New Poster: Varun Dhawan Is All Geared Up To Set The Dance Floor On Fire

 

 

COMMENT

