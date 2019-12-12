Street Dancer 3D New Poster: Varun Dhawan Is All Geared Up To Set The Dance Floor On Fire

After romancing each other in the Remo D'Souza directorial, ABCD 2, which released in the year 2015, both Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen in the film Street Dancer 3D once again which will be again directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is the third instalment of the hit film ABCD. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the movie will also star the Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi and the legendary dancer-choreographer Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. After teasing the fans with some posters, the makers have released a new poster from the film which will further raise the anticipation surrounding the film.

Varun looks his intense best in the new poster

The new poster sees Varun Dhawan in a black embellished half-sleeved hoodie which is covering his eyes. He can also be seen flaunting his sculpted body in the poster. One can also see a cryptic tattoo near his chest which resembles the play and resume button on a phone. The new look of Varun is truly intriguing and suggests that he is all set to burn the dance floor. Varun revealed in the caption that the trailer of the film will soon be releasing on December 8, 2019. The fans are also waiting with bated breath to see Shraddha's look from the film. Check out the poster here.

Varun and Shraddha promoted the film on the streets of Mumbai

The movie is now expected to hit the box office in January 2020. However, it seems like both Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor began promoting the film with a bang as they literally hit the streets of Mumbai as they posed in an auto-rickshaw to promote their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Varun looked dapper as he sported a metallic grey jacket and pants paired with a black printed t-shirt which said "Street Dancer" along with a silver neckpiece and shades. On the other hand, Shraddha too looked equally stunning as she opted for a pair of dark blue jeans which she paired up with a purple crop top.

