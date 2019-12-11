Street Dancer 3D: Remo D'Souza And Sushant Pujari Shake A Leg At A College Festival; Video

After romancing each other in the Remo D'Souza directorial, ABCD 2, which released in 2015, both Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen in yet another movie directed by Remo D'Souza. The film will be titled Street Dancer 3D, which is the third installment of the hit film ABCD. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the movie will also star the Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi and the legendary dancer-choreographer Prabhudheva in the lead roles.

Sushant Pujari, who is also a part of the movie, was recently spotted at a college festival where he was accompanied by Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza and the team. The actor and director duo set the stage on fire with their stunning performance. Their performance received immense hooting and cheering from all the students out there.

Watch the video here:

We are the sound of the streets. The trailer drops 18 th December we are coming #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/mlLOJbhaZH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 10, 2019

Sushant and Street Dancer 3D team is leaving no stone unturned while promoting their upcoming dance flick. From live performances to their unbeatable dance moves to interacting with their fans, the team is doing it all. The Street Dancer 3D team also performed on Dubstep music and received immense love from the audience at the college festival.

Street Dancer 3D will be Sushant's fourth collaboration project with Remo D'Souza and the actor is all geared up for his upcoming dance franchise. Sushant will also have another release on the same day as Street Dancer 3D. However, the movie will not release in Bollywood but will mark his South debut. The film is titled, Chase.

☀️ street dancer coming soonish pic.twitter.com/i7wDBPgcD1 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 27, 2019

Trailer of #StreetDancer3D will release on 18th Dec



The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January, 2020 pic.twitter.com/dcf4WsOsK2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 7, 2019

