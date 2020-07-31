Street Food Quiz: From Halo-Halo To Calzones, Guess Country By Their Street Food 

Food is an absolutely vital part of the travel experience. The key to understanding a place’s culture and history often lies in its cuisine. While many globetrotters choose to do this by booking a table at a popular tourist trap restaurant, we believe that in order to find the best food in a new place, one often has to take to the streets. Not only is eating street food an easy and inexpensive way to fill your stomach, but it also opens the door to a whole world of utter deliciousness. Here is a street food quiz where you have to find the country by the clues of the street food they serve.

Street Food Quiz

1. Sauerkraut is finely cut raw cabbage that has been fermented by various lactic acid bacteria. It has a distinctive sour flavour. Interestingly, the origin of the dish is Greece, however, it is considered street food in some other country.

Peru

Austria

Indonesia

Philippines

2. Banana Cue - Deep-fried and coated bananas caramelized in brown sugar before being skewered on bamboo sticks.

Vietnam

India

Indonesia

Bangladesh

3. Calzones are folded pizzas stuffed with ham, salami or vegetables, as well as mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan or pecorino cheese, calzones are baked in the oven.

Italy

Indonesia

Bangladesh

South Asia

4. Chapli Kebab - A flat and round kebab usually made of mutton. The Kebabs has its origin from the Peshawar era.

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Indonesia

China

5. Crepes are a popular thin, pancake-like pastry made with all kinds of fillings like Nutella, custard, fruit spreads, sliced fruits etc.

Italy

Croatia

Norway

France

6. A gyro is a Greek meat preparation in which the meat — traditionally lamb, chicken, or pork — is cooked on a vertical rotisserie and then sliced off to be served in a wrap of flatbread (like pita) filled with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, as well as sometimes fries.

China

France

Indonesia

Greece

7. Mango Sticky Rice- Sticky steamed rice mixed with coconut milk with salt and sugar added to it and then leave to set so that the rice absorbs the milk. The rice is then served with some mango slices on top or on the side, and more coconut milk is then drizzled over it.

Vietnam

United States

Thailand

Russia

8. Bungeo-ppang is a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with sweetened red bean paste. The snack is often sold at street stalls, grilled on an appliance similar to a waffle iron but with a fish-shaped mould.

China

Laos

Philippines

South Korea

9. Tacos- A corn or wheat tortilla that is folded or rolled around a filling that can include chicken, cheese, seafood and vegetables and topped with avocado, chilli pepper, cilantro, guacamole, lettuce, onions, salsa etc. It is served on the street stalls.

Mexico

Spain

South America

Andorra

10. A cup of multicoloured halo-halo is the perfect way to cool down on a hot and sticky summer day. it’s an attractive sundae-like concoction of red beans, coconut, syrup and fruit usually topped with ice cream.

Philippines

Jamaica

South Africa

Poland

Street Food Quiz - answers

Austria Philippines Italy Pakistan France Greece Thailand South Korea Mexico Philippines

All pictures credit: Shutterstock

