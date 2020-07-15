Baker’s Quiz: From Pita Bread To Sourdough, Can You Guess The Name Of Different Breads?

Low-carb diets might try to cut out bread, but for most of the people it remains, as the old saying goes, "the staff of life." Bread is a staple in several cuisines. Every culture around the globe has its own type of bread, like Italy's famous bread variants to India's roti, bread has a huge variety. Here is a baker's quiz for all bread lovers to guess the names of different types of bread.

Baker's quiz

The Italian meals are incomplete without this bread. Can you guess which bread is this?

Croissant Brioche Challah Breadsticks

This bread is made with eggs and is often referred to as 'Braided' bread. Can you guess the name of this one?

Brioche Cornbread Challah Ciabatta

Originating from Italy, the texture of this bread resembles that of Pizza bread. However, it derived its name from a Latin word which means 'fireplace bread'. Can you guess the name of this bread?

Focaccia Cornbread Challah Ciabatta

This bread is made out of 'fruit' and is usually dense, moist, sweet treats, usually chemically leavened with baking soda or powder. Can you guess which bread is this?

Brioche Banana bread Challah Ciabatta

The name of this bread originally means slipper and is also resembles the shape of a slipper. It originates from Italy and is broad, flat and somewhat collapsed in the middle. Name this bread.

Ciabatta Brioche Cornbread Challah

This bread has a slightly sour flavour to it. It is originated in Egypt and is made after a long fermenting process. Can you guess which bread is this?

Banana bread Cornbread Sourdough Croissant

Falafel wouldn't taste the same if this bread wouldn't be invented. This flattened bread, originated in the Middle East some 4,000 years ago, is cooked at a high temperature. Which bread is this?

Brioche Banana bread Challah Pita Bread

A diet-conscious person would always opt for this bread. Unlike white bread, this bread is made from flour that uses almost the entire wheat grain. Can you guess which bread is this?

Focaccia Cornbread Challah Whole Wheat bread

Our tastebuds owe the French a huge debt of gratitude for inventing this bread. A traditionally sweet yeast bread loaded with eggs and butter. Can you guess this one?

Brioche Banana bread Challah Ciabatta

This is an Indian bread which is also famous street food. Delhiites are addicted to eating chole with this bread. Which bread is this?

Ciabatta Challah Tandoori Roti Kulcha

Baker's quiz- answers

Breadsticks

Challah

Focaccia

Banana bread

Ciabatta

Sourdough

Pita bread

Whole wheat bread

Brioche

Kulcha

