Streetlights Damaged Due To Cyclone Tauktae Still Not Functional, Ashoke Pandit Lashes Out

Cyclone Tauktae caused destruction in various parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states. The storm led to loss of lives, as well as damage to public property, uprooting of trees and more. In Mumbai, some street lights in Juhu area that started malfunctioning due to the cyclone are still not working and Ashoke Pandit was furious about it.

Cyclone Tauktae-damaged streetlights unattended, tweets Ashoke Pandit

Ashok Pandit posted on Twitter a video from the streets on Gulmohar Road in Juhu Scheme, which seemed barely illuminated. The filmmaker claimed that the situation was so since Cyclone Tauktae. Tagging the electricity company, the municipal corporation and a member of Legislative Assembly, he wrote that that electricity company was quick in terminating services over delayed payments, but were now being ‘irresponsible’ towards their duties in this case.

..@Adani_Elec_Mum @gautam_adani

Street lights on Gulmohar cross roads no 5,6,7 juhu scheme r not functioning since #CycloneTauktae.

U disconnect power if d consumers r late in paying their bills but are irresponsible towards your duties. @mybmc @AmeetSatam @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/i6BIBmGoAq — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 29, 2021

Pandit was not pleased when the electricity company responded to the ‘inconvenience being regretted’. He claimed that the same response was sent \last week and he was ‘tired’ of the ‘automated response.’

This is response you send me last week also but nothing happened.

We are tired of your automated response. https://t.co/xmGuYWEL1y — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 29, 2021

Numerous other celebrities of the film industry had shared posts on the damage caused by the cyclone at their properties or localities. The cyclone, that turned into a storm on May 17, led to deaths of over 150, with Maharashtra accounting for 86 deaths, and Gujarat 79, among others, while many have been reported missing.

The chief ministers assessed the situation and provided relief accordingly while Prime Minister Narendra Modi too conducted survey and announced relief package. After Tauktae, Cyclone Yaa turned out to be another challenge, but the damage was caused in states like West Bengal and Odisha this tie.

