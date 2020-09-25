'Student Of The Year 2' Actor Abhishek Bajaj Updates Fans After Meeting With A Car Mishap

Abhishek Bajaj, who made his debut in Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2, met with a scary accident four days back in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram handle to update his fans about his health.

Talking about his accident, Abhishek told SpotboyE' that the accident happened on the Western Express Highway, Mumbai. He shared that to avoid a collision with the car ahead, he took a sharp left, and the car tire burst, and the vehicle overturned. Abhishek was accompanied by his sisters in the car and thankfully everyone is safe.

Abhishek suffered major injuries and got 16 stitches on his body while the sisters escaped with just a few bruises. Abhishek also revealed that surgery was performed to take the small pieces of glasses out of his body.

