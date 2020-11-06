Sudharshan Rattan Dies Due To COVID-19; Shekhar Suman, Tina Ghaai Pour In Condolences

Director Sudarshan Rattan passed away due to COVID-19, actor Shekhar Suman informed on Twitter. Suman wrote, "Lost one of my dearest friends Sudarshan Rattan to Corona. He directed me in my second film with Madhuri Dixit."

Rattan directed 'Manav Hatya' (1986), a hindi drama film starring Shekhar Suman, Madhuri Dixit, Sunil Thapa, Gulshan Grover, Sharat Saxena, Dr. Sriram Lagoo, Arvind Deshpande among others. "He fell on bad days was poor but a very honest man.We kept in touch.He wd call up and often be home.Will miss u my http://friend.Rest in peace," Suman wrote.

Actor Tina Ghaai also wrote, "Sudarshan Rattan jee who played a major role in mine and #madhuridixit s life has left a big void behind him the void he has left behind will be impossible to fill Why u left like this why." [sic]

Lost one of my dearest friends Sudarshan Rattan to Corona.He directed me in my second film with Madhuri Dixit.He fell on bad days was poor but a very honest man.We kept in touch.He wd call up and often be home.Will miss u my https://t.co/c8BFaZT2wh in peace. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 6, 2020

Sudarshan Rattan jee who played a major role in mine and #madhuridixit s life has left a big void behind him the void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 😪😭 Why u left like this why 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lq9LQOvQMo — Tinaa Ghaai (@TinaaGhaai) November 6, 2020

Sudarshan Rattan also directed Hahakaar in 1996 starring Akshay Anand, Chandni, Neelima Azim, Alok Nath, Johnny Lever and Paresh Rawal. The film was written, produced and directed by Sudarshan Rattan, with Shyam Kaushal as the action director of the film, while the music was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.