Sudheer Babu Starrer 'Sridevi Soda Center' Set For A Theatrical Release, See Date Here

One of the most talented Telugu actor, Sudheer Babu, who was last seen in Indraganti’s V, has collaborated with director Karuna Kumar for his next film, Sridevi Soda Center. The actor took to his social media handle today to share the release date of the film by sharing a new poster of the lead pair The movie will witness a theatrical release on August 27, 2021. Along with Sudheer Babu, who will essay the role of a lightman, actor Anandhi will star in a pivotal role. Sridevi Soda Center will mark the Sammohanam actor's second collaboration with producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy.

Sudheer Babu starrer to hit theatres on August 27

Sharing a romantic poster of the lead duo, Sudheer and Anandhi, the makers announced the big announcement today. The happy news was also shared by Sudheer, who wrote," Remember the date AUGUST 27th. That's the date we will meet you with #SrideviSodaCenter in theatres. A script we fell in love with ... will soon be all yours. #SrideviSodaCenterOn27thAug #70mmSSC #SSC (sic).”.

Remember the date AUGUST 27th. That's the date we will meet you with #SrideviSodaCenter in theatres 😎 A script we fell in love with ... will soon be all yours.#SrideviSodaCenterOn27thAug#70mmSSC #SSC pic.twitter.com/2emrg5fkhz — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 12, 2021

The shooting of the movie which went on floors in November last year happened primarily in various regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The actor has also finished dubbing for the movie. The motion poster from Sridevi Soda Center was also unveiled by the actor on October 30 last year.

All about Karuna Kumar's upcoming entertainer

The movie is being touted as a commercial entertainer, in which Sudheer Babu with helm the role of Suri Babu, a youngster who arranges illumination for festivals, marriages and public meetings. The movie is being produced under the 70MM Entertainments banner by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy. The duo has also previously produced Bhale Manchi Roju. Apart from the lead duo, the movie will also star Pavel Navageethan, Naresh, Raghu Babu, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Harsha Vardhan, Saptagiri, Kalyani Raju, Rohini and Sneha Gupta in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by Mani Sharma. The posters, songs and teasers of the movie were received extremely well by the audiences.

On the work front, Sudheer Babu is also working on the Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali opposite Krithi Shetty. He also has a project, Sudheer15 lined up, directed by Harsha Vardhan. Talking about Sudheer15, the actor had previously stated that the audiences will see him essay a role that he had never tried before. Sudheer is also working on the much-awaited biopic of Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand.

(IMAGE- @ISUDHEERBABU/TWITTER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.