Sujoy Ghosh Shares Hilarious Glimpse Of Him & Kareena In 'off-shoulder Looks'; 'worst..'

Sujoy Ghosh recently became the subject of a hilarious meme, which showcased him flaunting his 'off-shoulder look' alongside the diva Kareena Kapoor. Sujoy, who's collaborating with Kareena in his upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X, noticed the fan-made collage and further quipped it was the 'worst thing on the internet ever'. The picture received equally fun reactions, with one netizen calling the duo a 'match made in heaven', while another joked that Ghosh undoubtedly looked better than Kareena.

Sujoy Ghosh shares hilarious glimpse of him & Kareena Kapoor in 'off-shoulder looks'

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 13, the Kahaani filmmaker shared the collage in which Kareena is seen wearing an off-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Sujoy was seen in an off-shoulder black T-shirt, as he posed amid a group of people. The picture was originally shared by a Meme page with a caption that read, "We are loving this actress and director duo acing the off-shoulder look." Take a look.

😂😂😂 this is by far the worst thing on internet ever! https://t.co/lvs8enM3RF — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 12, 2022

Reacting to his post, one Twitterati mentioned, "Now this is what we call a match made in heaven! Best wishes for the upcoming project, cannot wait to watch Devotion of Suspect X!," while another joked, "Second one is more beautiful and her smile."

Sujoy will be directing Kareena Kapoor in the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles, will be coming out on Netflix.

Kareena wrapped up shooting for the film last month and dropped a trail of BTS glimpses from the sets which also featured Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. In the caption, she wrote, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is (fire emoticon)."

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which comes as an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

