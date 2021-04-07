Sujoy Ghosh Shares Honest Review Of Christopher Nolan's Film 'Tenet'

Sujoy Ghosh recently took to Twitter to share a review of the Hollywood film Tenet. He shared an honest and relatable review saying that he did not understand the film. His post was loaded with comments and a few fans had a similar opinion about the recent Christopher Nolan directorial.

Tenet review by Sujoy Ghosh

Taking to Twitter, Sujoy wrote, “finally saw tenet. did not understand anything.” His post received a lot of response from netizens on social media. One user wrote, “Dil mein aata hain ..samajh mein nahin aata.” Another user said, “Sir I am feeling good now.” Others said, “Is it. I was planning to watch this weekend, I will skip it now, only hypes for this movie.” “Count me in! Well I am surely going to give another attempt at it.” “Same here...Sab kuch upar se gaya.” “Haha honest answer.” Take a look at the fan reactions below.

Is it.

I was planning to watch this weekend ðŸ˜, I will skip it now, only hypes for this movie. — Vivek Virani (@VV1789) April 6, 2021

Count me in! Well I am surely going to give another attempt at it. — Subhajit Paul (@PAULatME) April 6, 2021

Same here...Sab kuch upar se gaya — Deepak gupta (@deepakgupta4497) April 6, 2021

I did understand after 3days of R&D — M . Tanveer ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@tanblr67) April 6, 2021

Haha honest answer ðŸ™ƒ — debu (@DEBUJOSH) April 6, 2021

Sujoy's reply to a user who criticised Aladin

One Twitter user criticised Sujoy’s film, Aladin in the comments section. He wrote, “Even I didn't understand Aladin.” Sujoy replied to the comment with good humour. He joked about the poor box office collection of his 2009 fantasy film. The filmmaker wrote, “lies. i have a list of all the 31 people who saw aladin. your name is not in the list. i’ll add?”

Even I didn't understand Aladin ðŸ˜’ — Johnnie Bhai7ï¸âƒ£8ï¸âƒ£6ï¸âƒ£ (@Mynameisjonak) April 6, 2021

lies. i have a list of all the 31 people who saw aladin. your name is not in the list.

i’ll add? https://t.co/euxdv1mrLM — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) April 6, 2021

More about the film Tenet

Tenet is a science fiction action-thriller film that released in 2020. The movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It is produced by Emma Thomas. The Tenet cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh.

The story of the film follows a secret agent who fights for the survival of the entire world. He manipulates the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens the present world. He embarks on a mission to unfold the truth behind the attack. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5 out of 10.

About Sujoy Ghosh's movies

Sujoy Ghosh has directed films such as Jhankaar Beats, Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak, Aladin, Kahaani and its sequel Kahaani 2 and Badla. He is also the writer and director of short films such as Anukul and Ahalya.

(Promo Image source: Sujoy Ghosh Instagram)