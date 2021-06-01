Sujoy Ghosh Trolls Fan Saying 'maine Piku Banaya' After Getting Reviewed For 'SAPF'

Film director and writer Sujoy Ghosh is popularly known for his films like Badla, Kahaani and Jhankaar Beats. Recently, a Twitter user tweeted to him giving him feedback about the recently released film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The filmmaker trolled the user by mentioning that he directed Piku. Several other celebs wrote hilarious comments on the same. Take a look at the sarcastic thread on Sujoy Ghosh's Twitter.

Sujoy Ghosh trolls a Twitter user

A fan wrote that the climax of the latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wasn't good. However, he did not realise that the film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and not Sujoy Ghosh. Sujoy trolled him by writing that he is not the director of the film. However, he mentioned that he had directed Piku, which isn't true either. Piku was directed by Shoojit Sircar in 2015. The fan got confused between the two Bengali directors and Sujoy confused him even more.

sir galat aadmi... mainey piku banaya 😀 https://t.co/KjnCVvQYu3 — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 1, 2021

Lyricist and composer Swanand Kirkire suggested to Sujoy that the director of Kahaani is extremely good and he should get trained under him. Sujoy replied that he has been asking Vishal Shekhar to teach him but they haven't agreed to date. A fan wrote that the two of them were very humble since Sujoy was okay with getting recognized for someone else's work. Many celebrities like Gaurav Verma, Goldie Behl, Akshaye Rathi and Vikram Chatterjee laughed over on the thread and mentioned that Sujoy has a great sense of humour.

Sir wo kahani film ka director bahot achha hai ussey kuchh seekho aap ! — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) June 1, 2021

sir main kab se vishal shekhar se asking to teach me — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 1, 2021

how humble sir. aapki jai ho. — Irfan (@irfaniyat) June 1, 2021

Sujoy Ghosh on the work front

Sujoy Ghosh made his directorial debut with Jhankaar Beats in 2003. The film was a tribute to music director R. D. Burman. Sujoy Ghosh movies like Kahaani and Kahaani 2 garnered him immense popularity. He wrote Bang Bang! directed by Siddharth Anand. His short film Ahalya starring Radhika Apte, Soumitra Chatterjee and Tota Roy Chowdhury received a huge response from the critics and the audience. Sujoy Ghosh's latest works include the web series Typewriter starring Purab Kolhi. He recently produced his upcoming film Blind. The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film also stars Purab Kolhi, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Image: Sujoy Ghosh's Twitter

