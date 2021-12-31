Sukesh Chandrashekhar Addresses Relationship With Jacqueline; 'Gave Gifts Because...'

In what conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar referred to as 'his side of the story', he gave details of his much-speculated relationship with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes. Chandrashekhar, in a hand-written letter reportedly from the prison, stated that he was in a relationship with Fernandes, and as part of it, he had given expensive gifts which includes Persian cats, with one of them costing around Rs 9 lakh, a horse which is priced around Rs 50 lakh, exquisite expensive crockery and much more.

Chandrashekhar was arrested in August for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.

'I was in a relationship with Jacqueline'

Through the explosive letter accessed by Republic, Chandrashekhar has now responded to reports doing the rounds about him. "It's time that my version of the story is put out so that once the truth comes. people realize how agencies frame cases and make people scapegoats," he said in the letter addressed to the media.

In the letter, Chandrashekhar specifically talked about his relationship with Jacqueline. "I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason why I had given gifts and initiated transactions but it is my personal life and none of the amounts was from any (illegal) proceeds. The court will decide if or not they were."

"She (Jacqueline) has nothing to do with the case," Chandrashekhar added. In relation to the case, Jacqueline was called by the investigative agency a number of times and her statements are recorded thereafter.

What does the chargesheet say?

The chargesheet filed by the investigative agency read, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

She also stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had purchased a horse called 'Espuela' through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received gifts viz 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned," it added

The exact quantum of proceeds of crime transferred to Jacqueline Fernandez is under progress, as per the investigative agency. "All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a Scheduled offence," the chargesheet read.

