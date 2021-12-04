Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gave Jacqueline Fernandez Gift Worth Crores; Nora Fatehi Got Car: ED

Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. The two actors had been questioned by the investigation authorities regarding the case.

Now, it has emerged, through the chargesheet, that they were recipients of gifts from the alleged conman. Sukesh made the revelations during his questioning by ED.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez mentioned in chargesheet

As per the chargesheet, Chandrashekhar revealed during the interrogation, that he had gifted a luxury car to Nora Fatehi. He also told the authorities that he had given Jacqueline Fernandez a gift worth crores. This is amid a picture of Jacqueline kissing Chandrashekhar on his cheek going viral. In October this year, Jacqueline and Nora were summoned for questioning as a part of the investigation. The former skipped the summons, after being questioned once before in August. Nora had appeared before the authorities in Delhi at that time.

Among the other revelations in the questioning, is Sukesh's claims that he bribed jail authorities with crores of rupees. Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail. The ED also stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy movable and immovable properties.

Apart from Chandrashekhar, the ED has questioned the arrested officials of a bank, who are also said to be a part of the racket. A hawala operator, who was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier, was also questioned.

Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, is one of the complainants against Sukesh and as per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to the co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.

Chandrashekhar has been accused by ED of spoofing the landline numbers of several top government authorities using high-end mobile applications, through which he would extort money from people from inside the Rohini jail. His wife, actor Leena Maria Paul had also been detained by the ED in the case while they were in the Delhi jail. The ED had previously raided his properties in Chennai and seized numerous high-end cars.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@jacquelinef143, @norafatehi