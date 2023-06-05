Sulochana Latkar Dies At 94: PM Narendra Modi, Madhuri Dixit, Others Offer Condolences

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar died due to a prolonged illness at the age of 94 in Mumbai. She has worked in more than 250 Hindi-language and 50 Marathi-language films over the course of her career. As soon as the news of her passing broke out on the internet, several celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute and offer condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to offer condolences. He wrote that Sulochana's death has brought a "big void" in the Indian cinema. He further added how her performances have enriched the culture and how her legacy in cinema will live on through her work.

Madhuri Dixit also offered condolences to her Sulochana Tai and wrote that she was one of the most graceful actresses in Indian cinema. She said that Sangate Aika was her favourite movie of the late actress. The Kalank actress further added that she will miss their conversations and will always remember her. Renuka Sahane paid tribute to actress Sulochana and tweeted (as per English translation), "The news of the death of Sulochana Didi, who created a special place in the hearts of all audiences with her beautiful, graceful, sensitive and passionate acting, is very sad. Heartfelt tribute to Sulochana Didi. Om Shanti."

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief over Sulochana's death and gave a heartfelt tribute. He mentioned in his tweet how she ruled the hearts of the audiences of Hindi and Marathi cinema. Sonali Kulkarni also took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture with the veteran actress. She talked about the companionship and love she received from her.

About Sulochana Latkar's death

Sulochana Latkar died around 6.30 PM at the hospital as she suffered from a respiratory tract infection. She was admitted to the hospital on May 8 and as her health deteriorated she was put on a ventilator. The news of her passing was confirmed by her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavka.