Sulochana Latkar's Enduring Legacy As Bollywood's Beloved Mother Figure And Beyond

The industry mourns the loss of veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 4. Throughout her remarkable career, she left an indelible mark, starting from the pre-Independence era and extending through the subsequent decades. Let's take a glimpse into her life and the illustrious trajectory of her stellar career.

Sulochana Latkar's early life

(Sulochana Latkar in 1948 film Azaad | Image: Twitter)

Born on July 30, 1928, in the village of Khadaklat in Belagavi, which is now in Karnataka, Latkar embarked on a remarkable journey at a tender age. At the young age of 14, she married Abasaheb Chavana, who hailed from a family of Maharashtrian landlords. In the same year, 1942, she entered the film industry, laying the foundation for a career that would flourish for nearly six decades.

Her debut and breakthrough

(Sulochana Latkar enjoyed an expansive filmography | Image: Twitter)

Latkar made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Marvi in 1942. Prior to Indian independence, she starred in ten Hindi films, showcasing her talent and versatility. In the year of India's independence, she started off with a bang, featuring in five consecutive films.

As her career progressed, she added numerous roles, both lead and supporting, to her already impressive filmography. In 1953, her performance in Anarkali became a milestone in her career, followed by another notable role in Baaz the same year. She was also part of Raj Kapoor-starrers like Jagte Raho in 1956 and Do Ustaad in 1959.

Exemplifying the motherly image

(Sulochana Latkar exemplified the role of the mother in Hindi cinema | Image: Twitter) .

With time, she went on to portray elderly roles, with the archetype of the mother in Hindi cinema becoming her domain, and vertiably, a defining aspect of her cinematic legacy. Along with Nirupa Roy, she became one of the iconic figures associated with beloved motherly roles, which held a significant place in Hindi cinema during its formative years after independence.

Latkar herself acknowledged that among all the motherly roles she portrayed, she particularly enjoyed playing a mother to actors like Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, and Rajesh Khanna. These roles allowed her to showcase her acting prowess and create memorable on-screen chemistry with these renowned actors.

Awards and accolades

(Sulochana Latkar was heavily awarded for her contribution to cinema | Image: Twitter)



Having an extensive filmography that encompassed 250 Hindi films and 50 Marathi films, she received significant recognition for her contributions to the film industry. In recognition of her outstanding achievements, she was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in 1999.

Furthermore, in 2004, she was bestowed with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award, acknowledging her unparalleled dedication to her craft and her immense impact on Hindi cinema. The Maharashtra government also honored her with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the highest accolade in the state.

Her health had been deteriorating due to age-related illnesses, and she was admitted to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar. Sadly, on June 4, at the age of 94, she breathed her last. Her last rites were conducted on June 5, honouring her remarkable legacy and bidding farewell to a legendary actress.