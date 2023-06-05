Sulochana Latkar Funeral: Maharashtra CM, Sachin Pilgaonkar Pay Last Respects

Veteran Marathi and Hindi film actress Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday (June 4). Her funeral took place today (June 5) in Mumbai. Several notable personalities in the city gathered to express their grief and paid homage to the late actress.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived at the late actress' residence to offer their last respects. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also arrived at the funeral of the late actress. Latkar's family were grief stricken as they bid farewell to her.

(Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays his last respects to Sulochana Latkar after her death | Image: ANI)

(Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at late Sulochana Latkar's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(MS Chief Raj Thackeray arrives to pay his final respects | Image: ANI)

(Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar at Sulochana Latkar's residence | Image: ANI)

Sulochana Latkar dies at 94 due to prolonged illness

(Sulochana Latkar died on June 4 | Image: Twitter)

Sulochana Latkar breathed her last at the Sushrusa Hospital in Dadar, Mumbai. She died due to respiratory problems and other age-related ailments. She was 94 at the time of her passing. The last rites of the late actress will take place on June 5 at the Shivaji Park funeral ground in Mumbai.

A journey that shaped Indian cinema: Sulochana Latkar's early life and career

(Stills from Sulochana Latkar's films | Image: Twitter)

Sulochana Latkar was born on July 30, 1928, in the Khadaklat village of Chikodi taluk in Belgaum district, Karnataka. She embarked on her acting journey in 1946. Her debut film was Sasurvas, followed by her role in notable Marathi movies such as Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, Sangtye Aika, Laxmi Ali Ghara, and Moti Manse from 1946 to 1961. During this period, she was a leading actress in Marathi cinema and showcased her exceptional talent in the roles she played.

Making waves in Hindi Cinema: Memorable collaborations and popular films

(Stills from Sulochana Latkar's films in Hindi Cinema | Image: Twitter)

Sulochana Latkar also left an indelible mark in Hindi cinema. She shared the screen with renowned Bollywood stars, leaving a lasting impression with her performances. Her notable collaborations include working with Sunil Dutt in films such as Heera, Hoola, Ek Phool Char Kante, Sujata, Chirag, and Reshma Aur Shera. Additionally, she appeared alongside Dev Anand in movies like Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Pyar Mohabbat and Duniya. The actress also had a prolific partnership with Rajesh Khanna and featured in many films opposite him. (Inputs from ANI, PTI)