Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals A Music Director Once Compared Her Singing To A 'a Man's Voice'

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan started her career at the age of 12. She rose to fame with the song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the movie Mast (1999). With her career spanning over more than two decades, the singer recently spilt the beans on her experience with a music director who said that her singing feels like it is a man's voice over a female actor. Read further to know more about it.

Sunidhi Chauhan talks about her experience during initial days

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the singer also revealed various problems that exist in the industry. While recalling the initial days, Sunidhi revealed that she faced prejudices in the initial stages of her career. She added that she heard things like "pack your bags and go home" just because she couldn't sing Lag Jaa Gale in the original key. She revealed that it was a big music director who questioned her preparedness. She is grateful to the director because she went home and practised.

She further talked about another music director who told her voice is not going to work and that she has a strong voice. They even told her that her singing sounds like "a man's voice on an actress". They also told her to pack her bags and leave and that she won't survive in the industry.

The singer then talked about how she is thankful to those music directors whose words made her strong and that in recent times they might not even remember what they told her. She added that she is thankful for those comments because they made her into a stronger person. She added that she feels sad for them as there is a big responsibility on them to create music for people and she feels that they don't have a broader mindset.

About Sunidhi Chauhan's latest song

The singer recently released a new song with Shalmali and named it Here is Beautiful. The lyrics of the song honours the past and the future and encourages everyone to pause and accept that the present too, is pleasant and "beautiful". The video has over 1.3 million views on YouTube. Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Sunidhi Chauhan's Instagram