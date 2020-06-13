Suniel Shetty's 'Border' Completes 23 Years, Actor Shares A Fan-made Poster

Amid the quarantine, actor Suniel Shetty has been quite active on his social media. He has actively been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his projects or from the collection of childhood pictures of Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. The actor recently took to his social media to share a fan-made image of his popular film Border on the occasion of the film completing 23 years of its release.

Suniel Shetty shares post as Border completes 23 years

He shared the image on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, "A film a journey... 23 years of #Border ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â¤ï¸ Image courtesy, fan created". [sic] Fans were quick to jump in with praises in the comments section. One user wrote, "@suniel.shetty An Indian war classic, and this image reminds me of your climax shot ... one of your bestttt performances! Apart from Hera Pheri, Mohra and Dhadkan which are my favs!". Using a hashtag for Suniel Shetty's character in the film, another user wrote, "Biggest Blockbuster #23YearsofBorder #BhairoSingh ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³".

About Border

Released in 1997, Border was directed by J. P. Dutta. The film starred Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It revolves around a team of 120 Indian soldiers based in the Longewala region who defend their post all night long, till they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force the next morning. It is an adaptation of the real-life events that took place during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

What is on the work front for Suniel Shetty?

Suniel Shetty was last seen in a Tamil film titled Darbar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also starred Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around a police officer who sets on a chase to find a dreaded criminal to fulfill his own secret motives.

As for his upcoming projects, Shetty has been roped in for Randheera, Sher, and Mosagallu. He will also be seen in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai Saga. Another new project Code Al has also been announced which will reportedly star Suniel Shetty.

