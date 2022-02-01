Actor Suniel Shetty recently gave a breathtaking tour of his Khandala home, Jahan near Mumbai that left his fans splendid. The actor provided a glimpse of his house as a part of the YouTube show Where the Heart Is. In the video, Suniel opened the doors of his house built over a hilltop. His home, spread over a huge area, is a mix of earthy colours.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the Dhadkan actor’s house is also decorated with plants. Starting with a wooden entrance and a bridge over it. Suniel's lawn has a huge Buddha statue in a sitting position next to a few patio furniture.

In the video, Suniel gave a peek of the living room which has a wood coloured marble floor with stairs on either side leading to the first floor. The area is adorned with wooden furniture around a coffee table and a few potted plants. A section of the wall is also dedicated to his mask collection. A huge piece of rock has also been placed next to the steps. The high ceiling has several pendant lights.

Suniel Shetty gives a glimpse of his luxurious Khandala house

In the video, Suniel spoke about the house and said, "This is my space. I call it my space because once we come down here, we are settled here. The beauty is probably the high ceiling that is something that I have always wished and liked and always wanted. Right from the exterior to the interior there is a lot of earthy textures, there is rust, greens, browns. We have got a lot of plants and trees. I am obsessed with plants, I am obsessed with nature and wood."

A few sections of the house had unique glass ceilings allowing sunlight to pass through while lighting up the entire house. The highlight of the captivating house was the actor’s 'den' that has been covered with picture frames of his movie posters including Border, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Dilwale among others hanging on the walls.

Few frames had also pictures from the movies of his children, actors Ahan Shetty, and Athiya Shetty as a way to remember their iconic work in the industry. The house which was built 17 years ago, was conceived as an idea that popped in the minds of Ahan and Suniel on their walk to this barren land which was later developed into their luxurious pad.

Apart from the decoration items that were captivating, the swimming pool stood the edge of the property amid the greenery is something which was another major highlight of the tour. Fan replies to the comments section of the YouTube video while praising the actor and his wife for their house. One of the users wrote, “What a beautiful home. Clearly shows how much love and thought has gone into making this. Congratulations to the Shetty family.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful. Anna is so humble and grounded. I guess that’s why the country love’s him️ . It takes a lot of hard work and love to make such a beautiful home.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Incredible house with positivity Suniel Shetty.”