Suniel Shetty Brings Back 90s Charm In Dance Video With Quick Style | Watch

The Norwegian dance group Quick Style once again collaborated with actor Suniel Shetty. Previously, the Dhadkan star and the viral dance crew grooved to Aankhon Mein Bade Ho Tum from the 1995 film Takkar. They came together again for a new collaboration ahead of the launch of the web series Hunter, starring Suniel.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel Shetty posted a clip with Quick Style and captioned it, "@thequickstyle joining the hunt with #Hunter ACP Vikram. Just like I say in the show - Rokna Hai Toh Thokna Padega!" In the video, Suniel, along with the dance group, could be seen dressed in casuals.

As soon as Suniel posted the video, Esha Deol and Barkha Sen Gupta among other celebrities shared their reactions. While one user wrote, "ANNA….you’re the most stylish person I ever ever met," another user commented, "Everyone was serious ...but in the end @nazquick smile."

Quick Style's rise to fame

The members of the Norwegian dance group Quick Style rose to fame after their Kaala Chashma video went viral. The hip hop crew have collaborated with several Indian celebrities including cricketer Virat Kohli, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, among others. Recently, the dance crew performed on the Naatu Naatu song to congratulate the team of RRR for their big win at Oscars.

About Suniel Shetty's web series Hunter

Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega is an action-packed thriller series and focuses on the story of Vikram Chauhan (Suniel Shetty). Vikram is a cop who brutally deals with his enemies and has a tragic past. However, his life is turned upside down when he is accused of killing a woman. Then the rest of the plot revolves around him trying to escape the law to prove his innocence.

This show will feature Suniel Shetty as the main lead, along with Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, Mihir Ahuja, Chahat Tejwani, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher, Karanvir Sharma, Pawan Chopra, and Gargi Sawant, among others.

