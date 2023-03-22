Norwegian Dance Group Quick Style Dances To 'Naatu Naatu' But Here's The Twist

Norwegian dance group Quick Style recently shared a video of them dancing to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu as a tribute to the RRR team on their Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 22.

In the shared clip, the boys can be seen dancing to the catchy lyrics of the song, the steps of which have been somewhat remixed by the group. In the caption, they wrote “Congrats on your Oscar victories, @alwaysramcharan & @jrntr."

Check out the post here:

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to the comments section to appreciate Quick Style and wrote, "Vibe guys”. Actor Suniel Shetty, who just shot a video with the group, also liked the post on Instagram.

Quick Style in India

Quick Style is currently touring in India. Earlier, they posted videos with cricketer Virat Kohli, in which he can be seen holding a bat in his hand while performing what seems to be a step inspired by a batsman’s stance in cricket. One of their dance clip featured Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, where they all grooved to the beats of 90s song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

In a collaboration video with Suniel Shetty, the group shaked a leg on his popular song Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum from the 1995 film Takkar.

More on Quick Style

Quick Style got recognition after reproducing hook moves of renowned Bollywood songs like Sadi Galli from the film Tanu Weds Manu and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho. The group spoke with ANI during their trip to India. They revealed their admiration for Indian music.

“For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it’s not anyone’s, it’s everyone’s. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours,” the group said during their Mumbai tour.