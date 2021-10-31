Suniel Shetty Reacts To PM Modi's Meeting With Pope Francis; 'Proud Of Our Diverse World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in Rome for the G20 World Leader's Summit met with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday. Pictures of the two exchanging pleasantries and hugging made their way to the internet and Suniel Shetty reshared PM Modi's tweet and mentioned it was a 'beautiful sight'. Posting the pictures he mentioned that he was 'proud of our diverse world'.

Suniel Shetty shares pictures of PM Modi and Pope Francis

Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter account on Sunday and reshared PM Modi's tweet about his visit with Pope Francis. Shetty called them 'iconic' pictures and mentioned it was a 'beautiful sight'. He wrote, "Exchanging ideas and cultures on the world’s biggest stage. Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji & Holy See Pope Francis at the #Vatican @Pontifex praying for peace & togetherness Proud of our diverse world."

An iconic picture. A beautiful sight .Exchanging ideas & cultures on the world’s biggest stage. Hon. PM @narendramodi ji & Holy See Pope Francis at the #Vatican @Pontifex praying for peace & togetherness 😇Proud of our diverse world ❤️🙏 @PMOIndia https://t.co/3zwXh7idCY — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 31, 2021

The meeting between PM Modi and the Pope was initially scheduled for 20 minutes but lasted almost an hour. The two leaders carried on conversations about issues ranging from poverty to climate change. Their meeting was aimed at making the world a better place to live. The Prime Minister also invited the Pope to visit India and the ministry of external affairs informed that he has accepted the invitation and is looking forward to visiting the country.

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

Suniel Shetty was proud of the diverse world we live in as the two leaders met. The actor recently celebrated his son Ahan's entry into the Bollywood industry. The proud dad shared the teaser of Ahan's upcoming film, Tadap and mentioned that he 'loved' it. He wrote, "A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me." Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated the father-son duo and extended their best wishes to Ahan. In the teaser, viewers could see Ahan from the back view as he stood at a height. The film that also stars Tara Sutaria is set to release on December 3 with the tagline 'An incredible love story'.

A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me 🙏 @milanluthria @TaraSutaria @WardaNadiadwala https://t.co/64SWh0NwzO — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 26, 2021

Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty, Twitter/@sunielvshetty