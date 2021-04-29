Suniel Shetty To Provide Oxygen Concentrators Amid COVID-19, Says 'It's About Giving Back'

With an increase in the daily COVID-19 cases in India, actor Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts on providing help to people In a bid to extend his help, the actor announced his recent collaboration with Feed my city to provide free oxygen concentrators to people. Apart from this, Suniel even expressed his serious concerns over the dire repercussions of the deadly virus and urged people to step out and show some empathy.

Suniel Shetty to provide free oxygen concentrators

“We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. In a subsequent tweet, the actor also urged his followers to seek help, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them."

According to ANI, while sharing his thoughts about the new initiative, Suniel said, "It's about giving back, about doing something constructive. This is a beautiful initiative, thought of Feed My City and KVN Foundation. Somewhere down the line, you feel blessed that you're being given this opportunity to make a difference and it's a need of the hour.” He further continued, "I think each one of us in whatever little way we can, needs to come forward. This took a while because it's always about putting your mind into something before you step out and do anything. It has to make a difference and I think it's as simple as that."



Requesting people to extend their support in these tough times, Suniel asked people to spread the word like fire and let many more join the initiative and help in breaking the COVID-19 chain. Apart from Suniel Shetty, several other stars are also doing their bit amid the crisis. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Apart from the couple, another Bollywood pair, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19.

