Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Athiya, Ahan Post Lovely Throwbacks; Ajay Pens Sweet Message

Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty has been entertaining the masses for nearly three decades now. The actor made his acting debut in 1992 and since then, has been a part of several blockbuster films. He recently rang in his 61st birthday and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his kids. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also sent his love to the actor on his special day.

Athiya Shetty never fails to shower her love on her actor-father Suniel Shetty. This year, the actor took to her IG stories and reshared some throwback pictures and videos with her dad. In one of the pictures, Suniel could be seen giving a peck on baby Athiya. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday, Papa love you so much!"

In another story, the actor shared a fun throwback video that embodied the bond that she shares with the Hera Phera star. In the clip, Suniel Shetty could be seen lifting his daughter on his shoulders as they danced together. Athiya Shetty wore a red oversized sweatshirt with grey pyjamas in the video. Sharing the video, the Hero actor wrote, "Thank you for always carrying me tall no matter what."

Athiya Shetty further gave a glimpse of Suniel Shetty's birthday celebration. In the picture, the actor could be seen sporting a black hoodie as he stood before a cake placed on a table. His wife Mana Shetty hugged him from behind and shared smiles with the actor.

Ahan Shetty also sent his warm wishes to his father on the latter's 61st birthday. The Tadap star took to his Instagram stories to share a dapper picture of the birthday boy. In the photo, Suniel Shetty donned a grey suit and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday @suniel.shetty." In another story, he wrote, "Love you."

Ajay Devgn sends warm wishes to Suniel Shetty

Ajay Devgn shared two pictures with Suniel Shetty on the latter's special day. In the picture, the actor could be seen hugging Shetty as they twinned in black ensembles. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday Anna. You keep getting younger & fitter with each passing year. Stay blessed."